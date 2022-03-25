Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $17.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,489. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.