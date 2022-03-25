Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 10,066 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,371,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 4,982,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

