PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

