Pangolin Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $1.85 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,410,669 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

