Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $204,525.79 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 251,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

