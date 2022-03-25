Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,825 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $163.91 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

