Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

NYSE GPN opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

