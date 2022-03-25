Parallel Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

