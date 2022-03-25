Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

