Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,588 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

