Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,316,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $285.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

