Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -24.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.