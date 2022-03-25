PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $24.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.78. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

