PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

