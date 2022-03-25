PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 287.1% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 275.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $281.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

