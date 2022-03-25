PDS Planning Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.93 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

