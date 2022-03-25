PDS Planning Inc Sells 275 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $185,443,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 235,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 28,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 173,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

