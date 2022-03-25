Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

