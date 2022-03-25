Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

PRDO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 5,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,884. The company has a market capitalization of $806.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

