Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $107.45. 234,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,450. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

