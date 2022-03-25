Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

