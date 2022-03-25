Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,607,200 shares, an increase of 1,146.3% from the February 28th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.

OTCMKTS PMNXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 278,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.