Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,607,200 shares, an increase of 1,146.3% from the February 28th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.
OTCMKTS PMNXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 278,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
