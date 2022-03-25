Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

