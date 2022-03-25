Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.