Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.05).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 392.77 ($5.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.90).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

