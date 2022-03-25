Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $9.58 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

