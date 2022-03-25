Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.