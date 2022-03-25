Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $116.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

