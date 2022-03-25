Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £43,328.58 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).

PHNX stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 630.80 ($8.30). The stock had a trading volume of 962,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.55. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.73) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.58) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

