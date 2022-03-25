Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Financial Review

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 9.93 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.90 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phreesia and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 117.73%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than ITEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phreesia beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.