PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Randolph M. Charron Sells 5,207 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,851.36.

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.24 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

