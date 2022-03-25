Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $75.17

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.17, but opened at $68.00. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 37,475 shares.

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,910 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

