Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.08.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.