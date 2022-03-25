PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. PIVX has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $309,797.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005015 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,678,249 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

