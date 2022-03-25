Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,690,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,628. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.