PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Purchases 25,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLBY Group stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PLBY Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

