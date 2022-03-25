PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Purchases 25,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PLBY Group stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
