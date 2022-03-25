Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,393 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 8,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,729. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

