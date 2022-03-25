Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Sells £19,850.74 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total value of £19,850.74 ($26,133.15).

PCFT stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.22) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of £554.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.33.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

