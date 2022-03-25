Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Sells £19,850.74 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total value of £19,850.74 ($26,133.15).
PCFT stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.22) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of £554.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.33.
