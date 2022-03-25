Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pool by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $450.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $332.70 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.05.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.