Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $135.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. Popular has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $65,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.