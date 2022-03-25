Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,329. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

