Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,666 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,411 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 197,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.