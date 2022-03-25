Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Poshmark stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

