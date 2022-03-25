Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POSH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

POSH stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 119.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 36,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

