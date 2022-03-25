Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.17.

NYSE POST opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

