Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

