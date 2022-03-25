PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,088. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

