Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.35. Precipio shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 35,055 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Precipio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precipio by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Precipio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Precipio by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.