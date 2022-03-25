Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

