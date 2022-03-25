Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 2,534.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

