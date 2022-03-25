Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 100 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $269.30 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.06 and a 200 day moving average of $258.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

